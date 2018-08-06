Gabriela E. Wolfe | Phillips Lytle LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2018 0

Gabriela E. Wolfe has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Rochester office. Wolfe concentrates her practice in the area of commercial litigation. Prior to joining Phillips Lytle, Wolfe was an Appellate Court Attorney for the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Wolfe received a bachelor of arts degree from ...

