Kidnapping victim sues University of Rochester

Kidnapping victim sues University of Rochester

UR officials ‘placed the students in a dangerous position’

By: Bennett Loudon August 6, 2018 0

A former University of Rochester student who was kidnapped and tortured in 2015 has filed a federal lawsuit against the school claiming officials failed to take actions that might have prevented the crime. Nicholas Kollias and Ani Okeke Ewo were abducted and tortured for 40 hours on Dec. 5 and 6, 2015. Kollias, a UR senior ...

