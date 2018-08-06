Don't Miss
Kyle Dunn | Beltz Ianni & Associates LLC

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2018 0

Beltz Ianni & Associates LLC client adviser Kyle Dunn has attained the Professional Plan Consultant designation from Fi360 Inc. Plan advisers who earn the designation have demonstrated to clients and prospects their knowledge of ERISA requirements for employer-sponsored retirement plans and their ability to carry out plan services with a fiduciary standard of care. Dunn ...

