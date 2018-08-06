Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: United States v. Olmeda

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing guidelines Federal sentence – Pending state charges – Concurrent sentence United States v. Olmeda 15-3449 Judges Katzmann, Leval, and Carter Background: The defendant was sentenced to 151 months in prison for various firearms offenses. He received a four-level sentence enhancement for related felony offenses that were pending in state court at ...

