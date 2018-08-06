Don't Miss
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer

Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN LEMIRE August 6, 2018

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump appears to have changed his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is pivotal to the special counsel's investigation, tweeting that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent. "Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting ...

