Court Calendars for August 8, 2018

Court Calendars for August 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2018 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—C Richard Livecchi v Ratonia Mosley, 74 Karnes St – Paul M Aloi 2—Sherrie Lee Livecchi v Cristal Lopez, 366 Grand Ave – Paul M Aloi 3—LMP Real Estate Partners LLC v Michael Burdick, 62 Cleon St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Maison Properties Inc v Byron Carter, 291 Pearl St – Burgess & ...

