Elizabeth Hofmeister | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the promotion f Elizabeth Hofmeister to Chief Legal Talent Officer. Formerly the director of legal recruiting and development, Hofmeister leads the legal recruiting and professional development functions for Harter Secrest & Emery and its team of more than 125 attorneys across its five New York offices. A former practicing attorney, she brings a unique perspective to identifying, developing and retaining best-in-class legal talent for the firm. Hofmeister joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2004. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and received her J.D. from Albany Law School of Union University.

