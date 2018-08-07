Don't Miss
Former coach suing RazorSharks for unpaid wages

By: Daily Record Staff KEVIN OKLOBZIJA August 7, 2018 0

A former coach of the Rochester RazorSharks, who won league championships in his first two seasons, is suing the organization, claiming he is owed $32,475 in unpaid wages. Chris Iversen alleges in court papers that the independent minor-league basketball team, owned by Severko Hrywnak of Chicago, failed to pay his salary during the final nine months ...

