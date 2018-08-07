Gates describes funneling millions through Cyprus accounts

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER, MATTHEW BARAKAT and CHAD DAY August 7, 2018 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Paul Manafort's longtime deputy told jurors Tuesday how he spent years disguising millions of dollars in foreign income as loans to lower the former Trump campaign chairman's tax bill. Rick Gates, the government's star witness, recounted how he and Manafort used offshore shell companies and bank accounts in Cyprus to funnel the money, ...

