Morgan Management fraud case involves millions of pieces of evidence

Prosecutors getting more time to complete discovery

By: Bennett Loudon August 7, 2018 0

Federal prosecutors handling a fraud case involving Morgan Management employees and business associates got more time to share evidence with the defense, but not as much time as they requested. After a discussion in court on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. ordered the government to turn over to the defense, by Aug. 24, ...

