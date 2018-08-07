Nicole Kershaw | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the promotion of Nicole Kershaw to Chief Business Development Officer. She joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2014 as the director of business development and has nearly two decades of business development, client relations and marketing experience. Kershaw works across all offices to develop, create and identify business opportunities for the firm and its attorneys to encourage further growth in ways that align with Harter Secrest & Emery’s culture and strategic vision. A graduate of Brigham Young University, Kershaw earned a master’s degree in professional communication with an emphasis in marketing from Westminster College.

