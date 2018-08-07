Don't Miss
Home / Law / State senate Republicans to hold hearings on pardons, parole

State senate Republicans to hold hearings on pardons, parole

By: The Associated Press August 7, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in New York will hold hearings into recent decisions by the state parole board to release some high-profile offenders. The state Senate's GOP majority announced the move Monday. No dates have been announced. Lawmakers say the hearings will focus on several parole decisions, including one earlier this year to release 70-year-old ...

