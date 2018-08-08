Don't Miss
Copyright infringement suit against RIT dismissed

Author gave up rights in 2004

By: Bennett Loudon August 8, 2018 0

A federal judge has dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Rochester Institute of Technology. The estate of Stanley Kauffmann, a prolific movie critic who died in 2013, claimed that, in 2015, RIT Press, the scholarly publishing arm of the school, published without permission “The Millennial Critic: Stanley Kauffmann on Film: 1999 to 2009,” a biography and collection of ...

