Court of Appeals – 440.10 motion: People v. Tiger

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals 440.10 motion Claim of innocence – Guilty plea People v. Tiger No. 62 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue on appeal is whether a claim of actual innocence lies under CPL 440.10 (1) (h) to vacate a judgment of conviction obtained upon a defendant’s guilty plea. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that a claim of actual ...

