Gates, star witness against Manafort, concludes testimony

By: The Associated Press CHAD DAY, STEPHEN BRAUN and ERIC TUCKER August 8, 2018 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Paul Manafort's protégé on Wednesday wrapped up his testimony after implicating the former Trump campaign chairman and himself in financial crimes and also enduring stinging attacks on his character and credibility. Rick Gates has been the government's star witness in Manafort's financial fraud trial, testifying how, at the behest of his longtime boss, ...

