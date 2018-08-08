Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Recreational activities: Stillman v. Mobile Mountain Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Recreational activities Assumption of risk – Climbing wall – Dangerous condition Stillman v. Mobile Mountain Inc., et al. CA 17-01915 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when he fell from an artificial rock climbing wall amusement attraction owned and ...

