Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 24, 2018

Mortgages filed July 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 24, 2018  116   Brockport MCBRIDE, MICHAEL J & SMOCK, TAMMY L Property Address: 63 BROOKDALE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2305 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $157,003.00 MACDONALD, IAN A & MACDONALD, MELANIE A Property Address: 5347 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9785 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $16,000.00   Fairport RAMOS, MICHELLE L & RAMOS, NICHOLAS A Property Address: 7614 PITTSFORD PALMYRA RD ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo