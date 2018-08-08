Supreme Court nominee takes hard line on federal regulations

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Sudhin Thanawala August 8, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh worries about federal agencies running amok. He has argued that judges have given federal agencies leeway to push policies that go well beyond what Congress allowed. That view has endeared him to conservatives, who believe unelected bureaucrats are foisting radical regulations on Americans with little accountability. Liberals fear ...

