Don't Miss
Home / Law / U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, son, charged with insider trading

U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, son, charged with insider trading

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS August 8, 2018 0

NEW YORK — Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of western New York state was arrested Wednesday on charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of a biotechnology company to his son, helping themselves and others dodge hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses when bad news came out. Collins, 68, is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo