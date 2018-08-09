Don't Miss
Arline Santiago named Hispanic Business Person of the Year

By: Bennett Loudon August 9, 2018 0

  The Rochester Hispanic Business Association (RHBA), a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, has named Arline Santiago its 2018 Hispanic Business Person of the Year. Santiago is senior vice president, general counsel, and legal director at ESL Federal Credit Union. Santiago is Foodlink board chair and she serves on the boards of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, ...

