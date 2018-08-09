Bradley Zimmer | del Lago Resort & Casino

Del Lago Resort & Casino announces that Bradley Zimmer has joined its leadership team as director of sales. The nearly 20-year industry veteran and Liverpool native brings extensive experience to his role, having served in a senior leadership capacity with Hilton, Marriott and Luxury Independent properties.

As director of sales, Zimmer will work closely with revenue management and hotel group marketing functions to develop strategies to maximize revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the hotel and catering business by growing the corporate and group business market share. He will also support the service and relationship strategy for the hotel, drive customer loyalty by delivering service excellence throughout each customer experience, and work closely with del Lago’s revenue manager to ensure proposed rate negotiations meet the hotel’s financial needs.

