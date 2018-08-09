Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for July 30, 2018

Building Loan Agreements for July 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2018 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   359 ALEXANDER LLC Lender: RICHMOND STREET DEV LLC Amount: $350,000 740 RIDGE ROAD LLC Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $4,000,000 2500 EAST AVE II LLC Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $6,580,000 CASTRO, KATHRYN Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $205,000 EL TOWER HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND COMPANY INC Lender: ROCHESTER CITY OF Amount: $650,000 EL TOWER LLC Lender: ...

