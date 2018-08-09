Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Sixth Amendment right: People v. Harris

Court of Appeals – Sixth Amendment right: People v. Harris

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Sixth Amendment right Summations People v. Harris No. 83 Memorandum Background: At the conclusion of a bench trial on a class B misdemeanor offense, the trial court announced it would exercise its prerogative not to hear closing arguments. In doing so, the court rescinded a prior ruling that it would allow for summations. Ruling: The Court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo