Don't Miss
Home / News / Election officials vote to rein in independent watchdog

Election officials vote to rein in independent watchdog

By: The Associated Press David Klepper August 9, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state's Board of Elections voted to weaken the powers of an independent elections law watchdog Wednesday in a move widely criticized by good-government groups, elected officials and candidates. On a vote of 3-1, the board decided to require the state's independent enforcement counsel to justify in writing each subpoena they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo