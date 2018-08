Hurwitz & Fine, P.C. hired Eric T. Boron as an associate in the firm’s insurance coverage practice group and litigation department. He handles all aspects of coverage analysis and litigation in state and federal courts. He specializes in first and third party coverage matters and is also regularly engaged in complex civil litigation matters.

