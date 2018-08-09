Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth District – Municipal liability: Whitaker v. Kennedy/Town of Poland, et al.

Fourth District – Municipal liability: Whitaker v. Kennedy/Town of Poland, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial District Municipal liability Duty to maintain roads – Notice of similar accidents Whitaker v. Kennedy/Town of Poland, et al. CA 17-02041 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action on behalf of an incapacitated person for injuries sustained when the incapacitated person’s vehicle failed to stop at an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo