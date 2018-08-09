Herb Alexander | Roberts Wesleyan College

Roberts Wesleyan College announces the appointment of Herb Alexander to director of multicultural student success. Alexander will work to develop and implement a variety of programs and initiatives for underrepresented undergraduate students, creating an inclusive community that celebrates and cultivates diversity while also preparing students to serve in a global environment.

Alexander brings extensive experience in multicultural advising and leadership to this new role, previously serving as graduate assistant for multicultural and leadership affairs at Roberts Wesleyan College and assistant coach for the Roberts Wesleyan men’s basketball team.

Alexander earned his bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degree in strategic leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College. He resides in Rochester.

