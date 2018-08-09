Rhonda Noto | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP promoted Rhonda Noto to Chief Human Resources Officer. Most recently director of human resources, Noto leads Harter Secrest & Emery’s human resources strategies to align with the business strategies of the firm. She is also responsible for document and office services administrative functions across the firm’s five offices.

Noto currently serves on the board of directors of the Western & Central New York Chapter of Association of Legal Administrators. Prior to joining Harter Secrest & Emery in 2006, Noto held human resources positions with Xerox Corp. and Bausch and Lomb. She is a graduate of Roberts Wesleyan College, and earned a master’s degree in career and human resource development from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

