Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair

By: The Associated Press August 9, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Tribune withdrew from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair, ending a bid to create a massive media juggernaut that could have rivaled the reach of Fox News. Tribune Media Co., which is on the hook for a $135 million breakup fee, said Thursday that it is filing a lawsuit against Sinclair, citing ...

