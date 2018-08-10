Court of Appeals – Administrative review: West Midtown Management Group v. State of New York

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Administrative review Notice – Timely filing West Midtown Management Group v. State of New York No. 81 Judge Feinman Background: The Office of the Medicaid Inspector General notified the petitioner, an operator of a methadone clinic and provider of Medicaid-covered services, that it had been overpaid. OMIG informed the petitioner that it had 20 days ...

