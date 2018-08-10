Fourth Department – Child neglect and abuse: Matter of David C.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect and abuse Out-of-Court statements – Corroboration Matter of David C. CAF 17-00853 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent appealed from an order that determined he had sexually abused a 7-year-old girl for whom he acted as a parent substitute and derivatively neglected the victim’s two siblings ...

