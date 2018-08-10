Fourth Department – Prior inconsistent statements: People v. Cheeseboro

Don't Miss
August 10, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prior inconsistent statements Victim’s signed statement – Foundation People v. Cheeseboro KA 15-00163 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of robbery, the conviction of which arose from an incident in which he stole cash from a taxi driver while displaying what appeared ...

