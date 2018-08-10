Joseph Romanello | The Bonadio Group

Don't Miss
August 10, 2018

Joseph Romanello has joined The Bonadio Group as director of sales for its enterprise risk management practice, which helps organizations identify and mitigate threats to information systems. Romanello brings extensive experience in the financial services industry to The Bonadio Group. In business development as well as sales training, he has focused on highly regulated industries, ...

