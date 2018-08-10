Don't Miss
Home / News / Murder defendant gets 25 to life

Murder defendant gets 25 to life

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2018 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a murder on Christmas 2017. Monroe County Court Judge Sam L. Valleriani sentenced Joshua Burns for the Dec. 25, 2017, slaying of Jarvis Porter. Burns was convicted on June 20. Elzie James also was sentenced to 25 years in prison, plus five years ...

