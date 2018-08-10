Don't Miss
Home / Law / Prosecutors wrapping up case at Manafort fraud trial

Prosecutors wrapping up case at Manafort fraud trial

By: The Associated Press STEPHEN BRAUN, CHAD DAY and LAURIE KELLMAN August 10, 2018 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Prosecutors were poised Friday to wrap up their case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but the sometimes dramatic proceedings hit some unexpected delays after court opened. Judge T.S. Ellis III called a recess without explanation after huddling with attorneys from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office and Manafort's lawyers for more than ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo