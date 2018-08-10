Don't Miss
Home / News / Texas lockup is epicenter of family immigration detention

Texas lockup is epicenter of family immigration detention

By: The Associated Press WILL WEISSERT August 10, 2018 0

DILLEY, Texas — A little boy with closely cropped hair was sitting quietly and grinning when he suddenly sprang to his feet and tried to swipe a brownie off a nearby tray. He couldn't quite reach it, though, instead sending crumbs and napkins in all directions and eliciting happy squeals from two children nearby. It's a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo