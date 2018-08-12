Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded July 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2018

Deeds   Recorded July 31, 2018  94   Brighton GENESEE VALLEY GROUP HEALTH ASSOCIATION et ano to EXCELLUS HEALTH PLAN INC et ano Property Address: 1850 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TL, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 12060  Page: 461 Tax Account: 148.20-2-75.1 Full Sale Price: $1 KELLY, DANIEL P et ano to HILLIKER, NEIL J et ano Property Address: 231 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12060  Page: 612 Tax Account: 137.07-1-43 Full Sale ...

