Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 31, 2018

Mortgages filed July 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 31, 2018  106   Brighton TORRELL, SANDRA M Property Address: 86 SUMMIT DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3130 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $232,750.00 ANDERSON, DONALD J & CULVER, GLORIA M Property Address: 400 PELHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3356 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $334,400.00   Brockport HA, SARAH U Property Address: 22 DEERTRACK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9445 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $55,000.00 DAWSON, DIANE L & ...

