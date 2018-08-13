Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded August 1, 2018

Deeds Recorded August 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded August 1, 2018                   84   Brighton DEJUNG, TRILBY  to GOMES, MARIO  et ano Property Address: 26 CONTINENTAL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12061  Page: 486 Tax Account: 137.10-5-11 Full Sale Price: $226,000 SPERANZA, CHERYL A et ano to BACH, ERIC J Property Address: 45 GROSVENOR ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12061  Page: 392 Tax Account: 122.15-1-7 Full Sale Price: $639,900 BOZZA, DIANE J et ano to HART, PETER W Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo