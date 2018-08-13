Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   APPLEWHITE, MELVIN L 145 SHEPPLER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612-5541 Favor: MARTIN, MASHELL Attorney: DAVID MORABITO JR ESQ Amount: $1,998.84 BLYDEN, CEPHAS J 5363 STATE ROUTE 31, CLAY, NY 13041 Favor: WATSONNESMITH, SELAH Attorney: DAVID MORABITO JR ...

