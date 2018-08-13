Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 1, 2018

Mortgages filed August 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 1, 2018                   96   Brighton BACH, ERIC J Property Address: 45 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2513 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $607,905.00   Brockport WAKEFIELD, ZACHARY S Property Address: 16 ALLEN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2262 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $128,250.00 BOYCE, LAURIE E & SZYKLINSKI, JOHN S Property Address: 75 LYNNWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1465 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $70,000.00   Churchville ENRIGHT, ANTONINA M & ENRIGHT, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo