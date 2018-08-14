Christopher LoTempio | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Christopher LoTempio has been hired as manager of financial analysis at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. In his role, LoTempio is responsible for a variety of accounting, financial and operational functions within the firm. He sources, compiles and interprets key business, financial, operational and statistical data, and analyzes performance metrics to provide recommendations to firm management and partners for improving overall financial performance.

LoTempio was most recently a business analyst with the Dolomite Group, and previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a graduate of the SUNY College at Geneseo, and received a master’s degree in accounting from SUNY Binghamton University.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.