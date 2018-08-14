Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 15, 2018

Court Calendars for August 15, 2018

August 14, 2018

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN J. ARK 9:30 a.m. 1—Friends of Pittsford Village v Planning Board of the Village of Pittsford – Knauf Shaw – Hodgson Russ – Osborn Reed 2—Friends of Pittsford Village v Planning Board of the Village of Pittsford – Knauf Shaw – Hodgson Russ – Osborn Reed 3—US Bank NA v Collins, Secretary of State of ...

