Eileen Martin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Eileen Martin, a partner with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, was recently re-elected to the executive committee of the business law section of the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) for a one-year term.

As the immigration practice team leader at Lippes Mathias, Martin has more than 20 years of experience in immigration law assisting clients from around the world in various matters including work permits, employment-based immigration, port-of-entry issues, visa issuance, family-based immigration, immigrant and non-immigrant waivers and assessment of U.S. citizenship.

