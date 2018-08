SWBR announces the hiring of Gabrielle Marino as a project designer. Marino earned her bachelor’s in architecture from SUNY Alfred in May. She was a resident assistant at Alfred for three years and has a passion for community service that aligns with SWBR’s mission and culture. She resides in Rochester.

