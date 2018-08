SWBR announces the hiring of Joshua Greenaker as a project designer. Greenaker brings experience with historic preservation and adaptive reuse to help SWBR’s Housing Studio. He received his Bachelor of Architecture from SUNY Alfred in 2016 and resides in Wethersfield, N.Y.

