Kristen Warner | Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC announces that Kristin Warner has joined the Rochester office as an attorney in their property department.

Warner represents clients in all aspects of commercial real estate matters with primary responsibilities including drafting and reviewing purchase and sale agreements, leases and construction contracts. In addition, she counsels clients on other real property issues including easements, rights of way and myriad other encumbrance and title issues.

Prior to joining Bond, Kristin was a clerk with the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department in Rochester.

