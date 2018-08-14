Kristie Ball | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Kristie Ball has been promoted to director of accounting and controller at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. Formerly the firm’s assistant controller, she joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2013 and manages the daily operations related to the firm’s accounting, billing and matter intake and management and has full oversight of the firm’s time and billing software. Ball is the primary contact for external auditors for the firm’s annual financial statement and benefits audits, and analyzes financial reports to assist in achieving profit goals and objectives.

Ball earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from St. Bonaventure University.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.