Manafort's defense rests after calling no witnesses

Manafort’s defense rests after calling no witnesses

By: The Associated Press CHAD DAY, MATTHEW BARAKAT and MARY CLARE JALONICK August 14, 2018

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Paul Manafort's defense rested its case Tuesday without calling any witnesses in the former Trump campaign chairman's tax evasion and fraud trial. Manafort himself chose not to testify. The decision by Manafort's lawyer, Kevin Downing, not to call witnesses clears the way for the jury to hear closing arguments in the trial, now ...

