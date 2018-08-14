Don't Miss
Home / News / Nebraska executes first inmate using fentanyl

Nebraska executes first inmate using fentanyl

By: The Associated Press GRANT SCHULTE August 14, 2018 0

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska carried out its first execution in more than two decades on Tuesday with a drug combination never tried before, including the first use of the powerful opioid fentanyl in a lethal injection. Carey Dean Moore, 60, was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m. Moore had been sentenced to death for killing two cab ...

